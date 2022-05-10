Una de las premiaciones más esperadas. Los Billboard Music Awards 2022 se realizarán este domingo 15 de mayo para premiar a los artsitas más escuchados del año en 62 importantes categorías.
El evento se llevará a cabo en el MGM Grand Garden Arena en Las Vegas y contará con distintas presentaciones artísticas. Aquí te dejamos todos los detalles que se conocen sobre la gala.
Hora para ver el evento
Este domingo se realizará la ceremonia de los Billboard Music Awards 2022 y la transmisión de la gala principal empezará a las 8 p.m. (hora del Este), lo que se traduce a las 7 p.m. en el Perú.
Aquí te dejamos la hora de inicio en distintos países de la región y el mundo:
- Perú, México, Colombia y Ecuador: 7 p.m.
- Costa Rica y Guatemala: 6 p.m.
- Chile, Venezuela y Bolivia: 8 p.m.
- Argentina y Brasil: 9 p.m.
- España: 2 a.m. del lunes 16 de mayo
¿Qué canales transmitirán los Billboard?
El evento que premia lo mejor de la música se transmitirá en vivo a través de la cadena televisiva NBC en Estados Unidos. Mientras tanto, el resto de países podrán seguir todas las incidencias de los Billboard Music Awards 2022 en el canal TNT y TNT series.
Todos los nominados
En esta edición de los Billboard Music Awards, el mayor nominado es The Weeknd, quien compite en 17 categorías incluyendo Mejor artista y Artista Top Hot 100. Por su parte, Doja Cat es la artista mujer con más nominaciones, teniendo la oportunidad de optar por 14 estatuillas.
Olivia Rodrigo también sorprende al ser nominada por primera vez a estos premios y competir en 13 categorías, entre las que destacan Mejor Artista Femenino y Mejor artista mundial de Billboard. Aquí la lista completa:
Mejor artista
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Artista nuevo
- Givēon
- Masked Wolf
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Pooh Shiesty
- The Kid LAROI
Mejor Artista Masculino
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
Mejor Artista Femenino
- Adele
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Top Dúo/Grupo
- BTS
- Glass Animals
- Imagine Dragons
- Migos
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak)
Mejor Artista Billboard 200
- Adele
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
Artista Top Hot 100
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Las mejores Artistas en streaming
- Doja Cat
- Drake
- Lil Nas X
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Top Aristas en ventas
- Adele
- BTS
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Walker Hayes
Top Artista de Radio
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Artista Top Billboard Global 200
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista mundial de Billboard
- BTS
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Olivia Rodrigo
- The Weeknd
Mejor Tour
- Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
- Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
- Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
- Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
- The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
Mejor artista de R&B
- Doja Cat
- Givēon
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak)
- Summer Walker
- The Weeknd
Mejor artista femenina de R&B
- Doja Cat
- Summer Walker
- SZA
Mejor artista latino
- Bad Bunny
- Farruko
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
Top Billboard 200 Album
- Adele, “30″
- Doja Cat, “Planet Her”
- Drake, “Certified Lover Boy”
- Morgan Wallen, “Dangerous: The Double Album”
- Olivia Rodrigo, “SOUR”
Mejor álbum de R&B
- Doja Cat, “Planet Her”
- Givēon, “When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time”
- Silk Sonic, “An Evening With Silk Sonic”
- Summer Walker, “Still Over It”
- The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”
Mejor álbum latino
- Eslabón Armado, “Cortavenas”
- J Balvin, “Jose”
- Kali Uchis, “Sin Miedo”
- Karol G, “KG0516″
- Rauw Alejandro, “Vice Versa”
Top Canción Hot 100
- Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
- Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
- Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Canción Streaming
- Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
- Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”
- Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Canción más vendida
- BTS, “Butter”
- BTS,”Permission to Dance”
- Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
- Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Top Canción Radial
- Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
- Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Mejor colaboración
- Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Top Billboard Global 200 Canción
- Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
- Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
- Olivia Rodrigo, “good 4 u”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Mejor canción de Billboard Global
- BTS, “Butter”
- Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
- Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
- The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears”
Mejor canción de R&B
- Doja Cat & The Weeknd, «You Right»
- Givēon, «Heartbreak Anniversary»
- Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Givēon, «Peaches»
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), «Leave The Door Open»
- WizKid ft Justin Bieber & Tems, “Essence”
Mejor canción dance/electrónica
- Elton John y Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
- Farruko, “Pepas”
- Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, “You”
- Tiësto, “The Business”
- Travis Scott & HVME, “Goosebumps”
Mejor canción rock
- Coldplay X BTS, “My Universe”
- Elle King & Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
- Imagine Dragons, “Follow You”
- Måneskin, “Beggin”
- THE ANXIETY: WILLOW & Tyler Cole, “Meet Me At Our Spot”
Mejor canción rap
- Drake ft. 21 Savage & Project Pat, “Knife Talk”
- Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, “Way 2 Sexy”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “INDUSTRY BABY”
- Masked Wolf, “Astronaut In The Ocean”
- Polo G, “RAPSTAR”
Mejor canción latina
- Aventura x Bad Bunny, “Volví”
- Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
- Farruko, “Pepas”
- Kali Uchis, “Telepatía”
- Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”
Más información
El gran evento musical contará con presentaciones de cantantes como Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Becky G y Silk Sonic; sin embargo, el show más esperado de este domingo es el de los Red Hot Chili Peppers, quienes regresaron a los escenarios este 2022.
Además, se conoció que BTS no viajaría a Estados Unidos para asistir a los Billboard Music Awards, a pesar de estar nominado en siete categorías, incluyendo Mejor dúo o grupo. Mediante un comunicado de prensa de Bighit Music, BTS no podrá asistir por su agenda de compromisos, el cual estaría relacionado al lanzamiento de su nuevo álbum a inicios de junio.
En caso de que BTS gane un premio, Bighit precisó que la boyband estaría agradeciendo a sus seguidores a través de un video pregrabado.