"locker_Apple_M1_64": 3e4bbd21756ae30c24ff7d6942656be024139f8180b7bddd4e5c62a9dfbd8c79

As much as I can tell, this is the first Apple's Mac devices targeting build of LockBit ransomware sample seen...

Also is this a first for the "big name" gangs?

🤔@patrickwardle

cc @cyb3rops pic.twitter.com/SMuN3Rmodl