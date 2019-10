OMG!!! 🤯

Lady Gaga and a Little Monster fell off stage tonight during #ENIGMA - Night 17 😟



Thankfully, they are fine & continued on with the show. 👏



*The first time I watched the video I was like... 'HER HIP!!!', 'HIS LEG!!!' 😭😭😭 but hopefully, everything it's OK! pic.twitter.com/m4Kojpdeb8