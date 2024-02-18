Los BAFTA, los premios más importantes del cine en Europa, se entregarán este domingo 18 de febrero en una ceremonia realizada en el Royal Festival Hall de Londres, en Inglaterra. Allí llegarán las figuras más destacadas del cine para celebrar la que es una de las ceremonias que cimientan el camino al Oscar 2024.

David Tennant, actor conocido por su rol estelar en “Doctor Who”, será el conductor de la ceremonia que también contará con invitados musicales como Sophie Elis Bextor, intérprete de “Murder on the Dance Floor”, canción clave en la cinta “Saltburn”, una de las nominadas de este domingo

Aunque “Oppenheimer” parte como la gran favorita de la velada con 13 nominaciones, “Poor Things” se presenta como fuerte rival con 11 postulaciones. Seguida por “Killers of the Flower Moon y “The Zone of Interest” con 9 nominaciones.

Lista completa de nominados a los BAFTA 2024

Estas son las películas y actores nominados a los premios BAFTA:

Mejor película

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor película británica

All of Us Strangers

How To Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Mejor actriz

Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Mejor actor

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo - Past Lives

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Mejor actor de reparto

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi - Saltburn

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers

Mejor director

All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet

The Holdovers - Alexander Payne

Maestro - Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Mejor debut de un guionista/director/productor

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Earth Mama

How To Have Sex

Is There Anybody Out There?

Mejor película en habla no inglesa

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Mejor documental

20 Days In Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Wham!

Mejor película animada

The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor guion original

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Mejor guion adaptado

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Talento en ascenso

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia Mckenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

Mejor banda sonora

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor cásting

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

How To Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor cinematografía

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor edición

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor diseño de producción

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor sonido

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Mejores efectos visuales

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

Mejor corto británico

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

Mejor corto animado británico

Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

Cuáles son las películas más nominadas del BAFTA 2024

Estas son las cinta con más posibilidades de ganar este domingo debido a su mayor número de postulaciones:

13 nominaciones - “Oppenheimer”

11 nominaciones- “Poor Things”

9 nominaciones- “Killers of the Flower Moon” y “The Zone of Interest”

7 nominaciones- “Anatomy of a Fall”, “The Holdovers” y “Maestro”

6 nominaciones- “All of Us Strangers”

5 nominaciones- “Barbie” y “Saltburn”