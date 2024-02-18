Los BAFTA, los premios más importantes del cine en Europa, se entregarán este domingo 18 de febrero en una ceremonia realizada en el Royal Festival Hall de Londres, en Inglaterra. Allí llegarán las figuras más destacadas del cine para celebrar la que es una de las ceremonias que cimientan el camino al Oscar 2024.
David Tennant, actor conocido por su rol estelar en “Doctor Who”, será el conductor de la ceremonia que también contará con invitados musicales como Sophie Elis Bextor, intérprete de “Murder on the Dance Floor”, canción clave en la cinta “Saltburn”, una de las nominadas de este domingo
Aunque “Oppenheimer” parte como la gran favorita de la velada con 13 nominaciones, “Poor Things” se presenta como fuerte rival con 11 postulaciones. Seguida por “Killers of the Flower Moon y “The Zone of Interest” con 9 nominaciones.
Lista completa de nominados a los BAFTA 2024
Estas son las películas y actores nominados a los premios BAFTA:
Mejor película
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor película británica
- All of Us Strangers
- How To Have Sex
- Napoleon
- The Old Oak
- Poor Things
- Rye Lane
- Saltburn
- Scrapper
- Wonka
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor actriz
- Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
- Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
- Margot Robbie - Barbie
- Emma Stone - Poor Things
Mejor actor
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
- Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
- Teo Yoo - Past Lives
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers
- Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest
- Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Mejor actor de reparto
- Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
- Jacob Elordi - Saltburn
- Ryan Gosling - Barbie
- Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers
- Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
Mejor director
- All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
- Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
- The Holdovers - Alexander Payne
- Maestro - Bradley Cooper
- Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
- The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Mejor debut de un guionista/director/productor
- Blue Bag Life
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- Earth Mama
- How To Have Sex
- Is There Anybody Out There?
Mejor película en habla no inglesa
- 20 Days In Mariupol
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Past Lives
- Society of the Snow
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor documental
- 20 Days In Mariupol
- American Symphony
- Beyond Utopia
- Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
- Wham!
Mejor película animada
- The Boy and the Heron
- Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
- Elemental
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor guion original
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- Past Lives
Mejor guion adaptado
- All of Us Strangers
- American Fiction
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Talento en ascenso
- Phoebe Dynevor
- Ayo Edebiri
- Jacob Elordi
- Mia Mckenna-Bruce
- Sophie Wilde
Mejor banda sonora
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor cásting
- All of Us Strangers
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- How To Have Sex
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor cinematografía
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor edición
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor diseño de producción
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor sonido
- Ferrari
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Mejores efectos visuales
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
- Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Poor Things
Mejor corto británico
- Festival of Slaps
- Gorka
- Jellyfish and Lobster
- Such a Lovely Day
- Yellow
Mejor corto animado británico
- Crab Day
- Visible Mending
- Wild Summon
