Paul Mescal en la ceremonia 2024 de los Premios BAFTA. (Foto: AP)
Redacción EC
Redacción EC

Los BAFTA, los premios más importantes del cine en Europa, se entregarán este domingo 18 de febrero en una ceremonia realizada en el Royal Festival Hall de Londres, en Inglaterra. Allí llegarán las figuras más destacadas del cine para celebrar la que es una de las ceremonias que cimientan el camino al Oscar 2024.

David Tennant, actor conocido por su rol estelar en “Doctor Who”, será el conductor de la ceremonia que también contará con invitados musicales como Sophie Elis Bextor, intérprete de “Murder on the Dance Floor”, canción clave en la cinta “Saltburn”, una de las nominadas de este domingo

Aunque “Oppenheimer” parte como la gran favorita de la velada con 13 nominaciones, “Poor Things” se presenta como fuerte rival con 11 postulaciones. Seguida por “Killers of the Flower Moon y “The Zone of Interest” con 9 nominaciones.

Lista completa de nominados a los BAFTA 2024

Estas son las películas y actores nominados a los premios BAFTA:

Mejor película

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor película británica

  • All of Us Strangers
  • How To Have Sex
  • Napoleon
  • The Old Oak
  • Poor Things
  • Rye Lane
  • Saltburn
  • Scrapper
  • Wonka
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor actriz

  • Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
  • Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan - Maestro
  • Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
  • Margot Robbie - Barbie
  • Emma Stone - Poor Things

Mejor actor

  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
  • Colman Domingo - Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
  • Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
  • Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
  • Teo Yoo - Past Lives

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
  • Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers
  • Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest
  • Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
  • Jacob Elordi - Saltburn
  • Ryan Gosling - Barbie
  • Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers
  • Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers

Mejor director

  • All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
  • Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
  • The Holdovers - Alexander Payne
  • Maestro - Bradley Cooper
  • Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
  • The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Mejor debut de un guionista/director/productor

  • Blue Bag Life
  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President
  • Earth Mama
  • How To Have Sex
  • Is There Anybody Out There?

Mejor película en habla no inglesa

  • 20 Days In Mariupol
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Past Lives
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor documental

  • 20 Days In Mariupol
  • American Symphony
  • Beyond Utopia
  • Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
  • Wham!

Mejor película animada

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
  • Elemental
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor guion original

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • Past Lives

Mejor guion adaptado

  • All of Us Strangers
  • American Fiction
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Talento en ascenso

  • Phoebe Dynevor
  • Ayo Edebiri
  • Jacob Elordi
  • Mia Mckenna-Bruce
  • Sophie Wilde

Mejor banda sonora

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Saltburn
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor cásting

  • All of Us Strangers
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • How To Have Sex
  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor cinematografía

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor edición

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor diseño de producción

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor sonido

  • Ferrari
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejores efectos visuales

  • The Creator
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon
  • Poor Things

Mejor corto británico

  • Festival of Slaps
  • Gorka
  • Jellyfish and Lobster
  • Such a Lovely Day
  • Yellow

Mejor corto animado británico

  • Crab Day
  • Visible Mending
  • Wild Summon

Cuáles son las películas más nominadas del BAFTA 2024

Estas son las cinta con más posibilidades de ganar este domingo debido a su mayor número de postulaciones:

  • 13 nominaciones - “Oppenheimer”
  • 11 nominaciones- “Poor Things”
  • 9 nominaciones- “Killers of the Flower Moon” y “The Zone of Interest”
  • 7 nominaciones- “Anatomy of a Fall”, “The Holdovers” y “Maestro”
  • 6 nominaciones- “All of Us Strangers”
  • 5 nominaciones- “Barbie” y “Saltburn”

