Journalists work on a TV media set on roofs on the second day of the conclave, in the Vatican on May 8, 2025. Thick black smoke emerged on May 7, 2025, from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel in a sign that cardinals had failed to elect a new head of the Catholic Church in their first conclave vote. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE