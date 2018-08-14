Módulos Temas Día
Renunció a su trabajo para navegar por el mundo con su gata

Para vivir una gran aventura, solo se necesita un poco de coraje. Liz Clark dejó su trabajo para viajar por el mundo junto a su gata.

Liz Clark navega por el mundo acompañada de Amelia, su gata. (Foto: Instagram/ @captainlizclark)

Redacción EC

Liz Clark es una mujer californiana de 34 años que, desde el 2006, navega por el mundo. Ese año, decidió renunciar a su trabajo como barman en la ciudad de San Diego, para embarcarse en la mayor aventura de su vida.

Aquella vez, Liz recibió un velero con la condición de que documentara todos sus viajes. Y en el 2013, se sumó un acompañante más en su periplo: una gatita que rescató.

Liz bautizó a su mascota como Amelia, aunque algunos de sus seguidores la llaman Tropicat. Desde entonces, la pequeña gata la acompaña a todo lugar al que va.

En las imágenes que Liz comparte en Instagram, se observa que a Amelia le gusta pescar, caminar por la playa y escalar. Juntas se divierten y en el velero se sienten como en casa.

Por lo pronto, ambas viajeras han navegado por la costa oeste de México y Centro América, además de pasar por el Pacífico Sur. Y, hasta donde se sabe, tienen planeado a continuar con su aventura mucho tiempo más.

