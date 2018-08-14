Liz Clark es una mujer californiana de 34 años que, desde el 2006, navega por el mundo. Ese año, decidió renunciar a su trabajo como barman en la ciudad de San Diego, para embarcarse en la mayor aventura de su vida.
Aquella vez, Liz recibió un velero con la condición de que documentara todos sus viajes. Y en el 2013, se sumó un acompañante más en su periplo: una gatita que rescató.
“Silence is the best teacher. You already know everything.” —From Day 1 of yoga week with the wonderful Rose Baudin. Throw back to silence on the fringes of the earth with Tropicat. 🐾👣 Gratitude to @patagonia_surf Swimwear. @mizulife hydration. @loveavasol sun protection. @northsails to get me there. @zealoptics polarized plant-based eyewear. #gowithinorgowithout #listen
Liz bautizó a su mascota como Amelia, aunque algunos de sus seguidores la llaman Tropicat. Desde entonces, la pequeña gata la acompaña a todo lugar al que va.
Happy Earth Day!! Today marks day 1 of our #plasticswearjar Challenge! I’m thrilled to see how many people have committed to participating with @changingtidesfoundation & me! For the next 7 Days, we will be keeping track of our single-use plastic waste and putting $1 in a jar for each time we “swear” (A Swear is each time you use or purchase an item of single-use plastic). Everyone who participates and posts & tags #plasticswearjar & #isweartobeaware will be entered to win a @gopro hero 6 and some other eco-friendly prizes! Click the link in my bio for more information. Join us!! • Here’s Amelia & me after cleaning a remote beach littered in plastic trash. I love cleaning beaches! 📷 by the Plastic Swear Jar creator herself: @jianca_lazarus #isweartobeaware
En las imágenes que Liz comparte en Instagram, se observa que a Amelia le gusta pescar, caminar por la playa y escalar. Juntas se divierten y en el velero se sienten como en casa.
Por lo pronto, ambas viajeras han navegado por la costa oeste de México y Centro América, además de pasar por el Pacífico Sur. Y, hasta donde se sabe, tienen planeado a continuar con su aventura mucho tiempo más.
Leer comentarios ()