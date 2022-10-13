La nueva edición de los American Music Awards acaba de revelar a los nominados en todas sus categorías. La estrella musical puertorriqueña Bad Bunny es el artista que optará por ocho galardones en el evento que se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 20 de noviembre. La esperada gala musical se llevará a cabo en el Microsoft Theater, ubicado en Los Ángeles, California (Estados Unidos).
Los artistas que le siguen los pasos a Benito Martínez -verdadero nombre de Bad Bunny- son los estadounidense Taylor Swift, Beyoncé y Drake, quienes cuentan con seis nominaciones cada uno. EN la lista continúan The Weeknd, Adele y Harry Styles, quienes compiten en cinco categorías.
Cabe recordar que los fanáticos ya se encuentran habilitados para emitir sus votos en todas las categorías a través de VoteAMAs.com y Twitter, a excepción de Artista favorito de K-Pop, el cual se abrirá el martes 1 de noviembre.
Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los American Music Awards 2022:
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
- Adele
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Drake
- Harry Styles
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
NUEVO ARTISTA DEL AÑO
- Dove Cameron
- Gayle
- Latto
- Måneskin
- Steve Lacy
COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO
- Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
- Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – Pnau Remix”
- Future ft. Drake & Tems “Wait for U”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”
- The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “Stay”
ARTISTA DE GIRA FAVORITO
- Bad Bunny
- Coldplay
- Ed Sheeran
- Elton John
- Los Rolling Stones
VIDEO MUSICAL FAVORITO
- Adele “Easy On Me”
- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”
- Harry Styles “As It Was”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”
- Taylor Swift “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”
ARTISTA POP MASCULINO FAVORITO
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd
ARTISTA POP FEMENINA FAVORITA
- Adele
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
DÚO O GRUPO POP FAVORITO
- BTS
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
- Måneskin
- OneRepublic
ÁLBUM POP FAVORITO
- Adele “30″
- Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”
- Beyoncé “Renacimiento”
- Harry Styles “Harry’s House”
- Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
- The Weeknd “Dawn FM”
CANCIÓN POP FAVORITA
- Adele “Easy On Me”
- Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Elenco “No hablamos de Bruno”
- Harry Styles “As It Was”
- Lizzo “About Damn Time”
- El Kid Laroi y Justin Bieber “Quédate”
ARTISTA COUNTRY MASCULINO FAVORITO
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Walker Hayes
ARTISTA FEMENINA FAVORITA DEL COUNTRY
- Carrie Underwood
- Lainey Wilson
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
- Taylor Swift
DÚO O GRUPO COUNTRY FAVORITO
- Dan + Shay
- Lady A
- Old Dominion
- Parmalee
- Zac Brown Band
ÁLBUM COUNTRY FAVORITO
- Carrie Underwood “Denim & Rhinestones”
- Luke Combs “Growin’ Up”
- Cody Johnson “Human: The Double Album”
- Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
- Walker Hayes “Country Stuff: The Album”
CANCIÓN COUNTRY FAVORITA
- Chris Stapleton “Probably Should Leave”
- Cody Johnson “‘Til You Can’t”
- Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter “Thinking ‘Bout You”
- Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan “Buy Dirt”
- Morgan Wallen “Wasted on You”
ARTISTA MASCULINO FAVORITO DE HIP-HOP
- Drake
- Future
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Baby
- Lil Durk
ARTISTA FEMENINA FAVORITA DE HIP-HOP
- Cardi B
- GloRilla
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
ÁLBUM FAVORITO DE HIP-HOP
- Future “I Never Liked You”
- Gunna “DS4EVER”
- Kendrick Lamar “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”
- Lil Durk “7220″
- Polo G “Hall of Fame 2.0″
CANCIÓN FAVORITA DE HIP-HOP
- Future ft. Drake & Tems “Wait for U”
- Jack Harlow “First Class”
- Kodak Black “Super Gremlin”
- Latto “Big Energy”
- Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”
ARTISTA MASCULINO FAVORITO DE R&B
- Brent Faiyaz
- Chris Brown
- GIVĒON
- Lucky Daye
- The Weeknd
ARTISTA FEMENINA FAVORITA DE R&B
- Beyoncé
- Doja Cat
- Muni Long
- Summer Walker
- SZA
ÁLBUM FAVORITO DE R&B
- Beyoncé “Renaissance”
- Drake “Honestly, Nevermind”
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “An Evening with Silk Sonic”
- Summer Walker “Still Over It”
- The Weeknd “Dawn FM”
CANCIÓN FAVORITA DE R&B
- Beyoncé “Break My Soul”
- Muni Long “Hrs And Hrs”
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “Smokin Out The Window”
- SZA “I Hate U”
- Wizkid ft. Tems “Essence”
ARTISTA LATINO MASCULINO FAVORITO
- Bad Bunny
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Jhayco
- Rauw Alejandro
ARTISTA FEMENINA LATINA FAVORITA
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- ROSALÍA
DÚO O GRUPO LATINO FAVORITO
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Grupo Firme
- Yahritza Y Su Esencia
ÁLBUM LATINO FAVORITO
- Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”
- Farruko “La 167″
- J Balvin “JOSE”
- Rauw Alejandro “Vice Versa”
- ROSALÍA “Motomami”
CANCIÓN LATINA FAVORITA
- Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”
- Becky G x Karol G “MAMIII”
- Karol G “PROVENZA”
- Rauw Alejandro “Todo de Ti”
- Sebastián Yatra “Dos Oruguitas”
ARTISTA DE ROCK FAVORITO
- Imagine Dragons
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Måneskin
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Lumineers
CANCIÓN DE ROCK FAVORITA
- Foo Fighters “Love Dies Young”
- Imagine Dragons x JID “Enemy”
- Kate Bush “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”
- Måneskin “Beggin’”
- Red Hot Chili Peppers “Black Summer”
ÁLBUM DE ROCK FAVORITO
- Coldplay “Music of the Spheres”
- Ghost “Impera”
- Imagine Dragons “Mercury – Act 1″
- Machine Gun Kelly “entrada total”
- Red Hot Chili Peppers “Unlimited Love”
ARTISTA INSPIRADOR FAVORITO
- Anne Wilson
- por KING & COUNTRY
- Katy Nichole
- Matthew West
- Phil Wickham
ARTISTA FAVORITA DEL GOSPEL
- CeCe Winans
- DOE
- E. Dewey Smith
- Maverick City Music
- Tamela Mann
ARTISTA FAVORITO DE DANCE/ELECTRÓNICA
- Diplo
- Marshmello
- Swedish House Mafia
- The Chainsmokers
- Tiësto
BANDA SONORA FAVORITA
- “Elvis”
- “Encanto”
- “Sing 2″
- “Stranger Things: Banda sonora de la serie de Netflix, Temporada 4″
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
ARTISTA FAVORITO DE AFROBEATS
- Burna Boy
- CKay
- Fireboy DML
- Tems
- Wizkid
ARTISTA FAVORITO DE K-POP
- Blackpink
- BTS
- Seventeen
- Tomorrow X Together
- Twice
