Beyoncé (izquierda), Bad Bunny (centro) y Taylor Swift (derecha) se ubican entre los nominados a los American Music Awards 2022. (Fotos: AFP)
Redacción EC
Redacción EC

La nueva edición de los acaba de revelar a los nominados en todas sus categorías. La estrella musical puertorriqueña es el artista que optará por ocho galardones en el evento que se llevará a cabo el próximo domingo 20 de noviembre. La esperada gala musical se llevará a cabo en el Microsoft Theater, ubicado en Los Ángeles, California (Estados Unidos).

Los artistas que le siguen los pasos a Benito Martínez -verdadero nombre de Bad Bunny- son los estadounidense Taylor Swift, Beyoncé y Drake, quienes cuentan con seis nominaciones cada uno. EN la lista continúan The Weeknd, Adele y Harry Styles, quienes compiten en cinco categorías.

Cabe recordar que los fanáticos ya se encuentran habilitados para emitir sus votos en todas las categorías a través de y Twitter, a excepción de Artista favorito de K-Pop, el cual se abrirá el martes 1 de noviembre.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los American Music Awards 2022:

ARTISTA DEL AÑO

  • Adele
  • Bad Bunny
  • Beyoncé
  • Drake
  • Harry Styles
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

NUEVO ARTISTA DEL AÑO

  • Dove Cameron
  • Gayle
  • Latto
  • Måneskin
  • Steve Lacy

COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO

  • Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
  • Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart – Pnau Remix”
  • Future ft. Drake & Tems “Wait for U”
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”
  • The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber “Stay”

ARTISTA DE GIRA FAVORITO

  • Bad Bunny
  • Coldplay
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Elton John
  • Los Rolling Stones

VIDEO MUSICAL FAVORITO

  • Adele “Easy On Me”
  • Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”
  • Harry Styles “As It Was”
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”
  • Taylor Swift “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”

ARTISTA POP MASCULINO FAVORITO

  • Bad Bunny
  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Harry Styles
  • The Weeknd

ARTISTA POP FEMENINA FAVORITA

  • Adele
  • Beyoncé
  • Doja Cat
  • Lizzo
  • Taylor Swift

DÚO O GRUPO POP FAVORITO

  • BTS
  • Coldplay
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Måneskin
  • OneRepublic

ÁLBUM POP FAVORITO

  • Adele “30″
  • Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”
  • Beyoncé “Renacimiento”
  • Harry Styles “Harry’s House”
  • Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
  • The Weeknd “Dawn FM”

CANCIÓN POP FAVORITA

  • Adele “Easy On Me”
  • Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Elenco “No hablamos de Bruno”
  • Harry Styles “As It Was”
  • Lizzo “About Damn Time”
  • El Kid Laroi y Justin Bieber “Quédate”

ARTISTA COUNTRY MASCULINO FAVORITO

  • Chris Stapleton
  • Cody Johnson
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Walker Hayes

ARTISTA FEMENINA FAVORITA DEL COUNTRY

  • Carrie Underwood
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Maren Morris
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Taylor Swift

DÚO O GRUPO COUNTRY FAVORITO

  • Dan + Shay
  • Lady A
  • Old Dominion
  • Parmalee
  • Zac Brown Band

ÁLBUM COUNTRY FAVORITO

  • Carrie Underwood “Denim & Rhinestones”
  • Luke Combs “Growin’ Up”
  • Cody Johnson “Human: The Double Album”
  • Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
  • Walker Hayes “Country Stuff: The Album”

CANCIÓN COUNTRY FAVORITA

  • Chris Stapleton “Probably Should Leave”
  • Cody Johnson “‘Til You Can’t”
  • Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter “Thinking ‘Bout You”
  • Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan “Buy Dirt”
  • Morgan Wallen “Wasted on You”

ARTISTA MASCULINO FAVORITO DE HIP-HOP

  • Drake
  • Future
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Lil Baby
  • Lil Durk

ARTISTA FEMENINA FAVORITA DE HIP-HOP

  • Cardi B
  • GloRilla
  • Latto
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Nicki Minaj

ÁLBUM FAVORITO DE HIP-HOP

  • Future “I Never Liked You”
  • Gunna “DS4EVER”
  • Kendrick Lamar “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”
  • Lil Durk “7220″
  • Polo G “Hall of Fame 2.0″

CANCIÓN FAVORITA DE HIP-HOP

  • Future ft. Drake & Tems “Wait for U”
  • Jack Harlow “First Class”
  • Kodak Black “Super Gremlin”
  • Latto “Big Energy”
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow “Industry Baby”

ARTISTA MASCULINO FAVORITO DE R&B

  • Brent Faiyaz
  • Chris Brown
  • GIVĒON
  • Lucky Daye
  • The Weeknd

ARTISTA FEMENINA FAVORITA DE R&B

  • Beyoncé
  • Doja Cat
  • Muni Long
  • Summer Walker
  • SZA

ÁLBUM FAVORITO DE R&B

  • Beyoncé “Renaissance”
  • Drake “Honestly, Nevermind”
  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “An Evening with Silk Sonic”
  • Summer Walker “Still Over It”
  • The Weeknd “Dawn FM”

CANCIÓN FAVORITA DE R&B

  • Beyoncé “Break My Soul”
  • Muni Long “Hrs And Hrs”
  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) “Smokin Out The Window”
  • SZA “I Hate U”
  • Wizkid ft. Tems “Essence”

ARTISTA LATINO MASCULINO FAVORITO

  • Bad Bunny
  • Farruko
  • J Balvin
  • Jhayco
  • Rauw Alejandro

ARTISTA FEMENINA LATINA FAVORITA

  • Anitta
  • Becky G
  • Kali Uchis
  • Karol G
  • ROSALÍA

DÚO O GRUPO LATINO FAVORITO

  • Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
  • Calibre 50
  • Eslabon Armado
  • Grupo Firme
  • Yahritza Y Su Esencia

ÁLBUM LATINO FAVORITO

  • Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”
  • Farruko “La 167″
  • J Balvin “JOSE”
  • Rauw Alejandro “Vice Versa”
  • ROSALÍA “Motomami”

CANCIÓN LATINA FAVORITA

  • Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone “Me Porto Bonito”
  • Becky G x Karol G “MAMIII”
  • Karol G “PROVENZA”
  • Rauw Alejandro “Todo de Ti”
  • Sebastián Yatra “Dos Oruguitas”

ARTISTA DE ROCK FAVORITO

  • Imagine Dragons
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • Måneskin
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • The Lumineers

CANCIÓN DE ROCK FAVORITA

  • Foo Fighters “Love Dies Young”
  • Imagine Dragons x JID “Enemy”
  • Kate Bush “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”
  • Måneskin “Beggin’”
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers “Black Summer”

ÁLBUM DE ROCK FAVORITO

  • Coldplay “Music of the Spheres”
  • Ghost “Impera”
  • Imagine Dragons “Mercury – Act 1″
  • Machine Gun Kelly “entrada total”
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers “Unlimited Love”

ARTISTA INSPIRADOR FAVORITO

  • Anne Wilson
  • por KING & COUNTRY
  • Katy Nichole
  • Matthew West
  • Phil Wickham

ARTISTA FAVORITA DEL GOSPEL

  • CeCe Winans
  • DOE
  • E. Dewey Smith
  • Maverick City Music
  • Tamela Mann

ARTISTA FAVORITO DE DANCE/ELECTRÓNICA

  • Diplo
  • Marshmello
  • Swedish House Mafia
  • The Chainsmokers
  • Tiësto

BANDA SONORA FAVORITA

  • “Elvis”
  • “Encanto”
  • “Sing 2″
  • “Stranger Things: Banda sonora de la serie de Netflix, Temporada 4″
  • “Top Gun: Maverick”

ARTISTA FAVORITO DE AFROBEATS

  • Burna Boy
  • CKay
  • Fireboy DML
  • Tems
  • Wizkid

ARTISTA FAVORITO DE K-POP

  • Blackpink
  • BTS
  • Seventeen
  • Tomorrow X Together
  • Twice

