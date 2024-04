New Model 3 Performance launching today 🏎️



0-60 mph in 2.9

510 hp / 741 Nm

163 mph top speed

Performance-tuned chassis

Same quiet & comfortable cabin plus bespoke chassis hardware for improved stiffness and higher performance baseline.



More power,…