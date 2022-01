After the Opening of Jungkook's Spotify account, lots of keywords are trended in state of fans excitement🔥#JungkookOST , OMG JUNGKOOK, Still With You, JUNGKOOK, JUNGKOOK OST, COMING SOON, JUNGKOOK ON SPOTIFY, JUNGKOOK SPOTIFY ACCOUNT, SOLOIST JUNGKOOK, JUNGKOOK OST IS COMING pic.twitter.com/c8mznG0eUW