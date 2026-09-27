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Lisa recibe el premio a “Mejor artista pop” por “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” en el escenario de los MTV VMAS, en el Peacock Theater, en Los Ángeles, California.
Lisa recibe el premio a “Mejor artista pop” por “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” en el escenario de los MTV VMAS, en el Peacock Theater, en Los Ángeles, California.
/ KEVIN WINTER
Por Alfonso Rivadeneyra García

Arrancaron los MTV VMAs 2026 y ya empezaron a conocerse a los ganadores. La integrante de BLACKPINK se impuso con “Dream”, su colaboración con Kentaro Sakaguchi, y se convirtió en una de las primeras ganadoras de la ceremonia que se celebra este domingo en Los Ángeles.

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