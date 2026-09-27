Este resumen es generado por inteligencia artificial y revisado por la redacción.
Arrancaron los MTV VMAs 2026 y ya empezaron a conocerse a los ganadores. La integrante de BLACKPINK se impuso con “Dream”, su colaboración con Kentaro Sakaguchi, y se convirtió en una de las primeras ganadoras de la ceremonia que se celebra este domingo en Los Ángeles.
Arrancaron los MTV VMAs 2026 y ya empezaron a conocerse a los ganadores. La integrante de BLACKPINK se impuso con “Dream”, su colaboración con Kentaro Sakaguchi, y se convirtió en una de las primeras ganadoras de la ceremonia que se celebra este domingo en Los Ángeles.
Lisa arrancó con buen pie la ceremonia de los MTV VMAs 2026 al llevarse uno de los primeros premios de la noche. La integrante de BLACKPINK fue reconocida por “Dream”, canción que interpreta junto al actor japonés Kentaro Sakaguchi, y que competía en categorías como Mejor Pop y Mejor K-pop.
MTV VMAS 2026: La lista completa de ganadores
Mejor Pop
- Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
- Charli xcx, “SS26” – Atlantic Records
- LISA, “Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./RCA Records - GANADORA
- Olivia Rodrigo, “drop dead” – Geffen Records
- Sabrina Carpenter, “House Tour” – Island
- Tate McRae, “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records
- Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
Video del año
- Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
- Bruno Mars, “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records
- GENER8ION, “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music
- Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
- Sabrina Carpenter, “Tears” – Island
- Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
Artista del Año
- Ariana Grande – Republic Records
- Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records
- Madonna – Warner Records
- Morgan Wallen – Big Loud/Mercury Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Island
- Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Canción del Año
- BTS, “Swim” – BIGHIT MUSIC
- Ella Langley, “Choosin’ Texas” – Columbia Records
- HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, “Golden” – Republic Records/Visva Records
- Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter, “Bring Your Love” – Warner Records
- Olivia Dean, “Man I Need” – Island
- PinkPantheress, “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
- RAYE, “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – Human Re Sources
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- Bella Kay – Atlantic Records
- CORTIS – BIGHIT MUSIC
- Magnus Ferrell – Visva Records/Republic Records
- Malcolm Todd – Columbia Records
- Myles Smith – RCA Records
- Sienna Spiro – Capitol Records
- Stella Lefty – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost
Mejor Colaboración
- Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice, “Chains & Whips” – Roc Nation Distribution
- French Montana x Max B, “Ever Since U Left Me” – Coke Boys Records
- Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter, “Bring Your Love” – Warner Records - GANADORAS
- PinkPantheress, “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
- Shakira & Burna Boy, “Dai Dai” – Sony Music US Latin
- Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye, “Hard Part” – Def Jam Recordings
Mejor Hip-Hop
- Cardi B featuring Kehlani, “Safe” – Atlantic Records
- Don Toliver, “E85” – Cactus Jack/Atlantic Records
- Drake, “Janice STFU” – OVO/Republic Records
- Megan Thee Stallion, “LOVER GIRL” – Hot Girl Productions
- Travis Scott, “DUMBO” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records
- Tyler, The Creator, “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE” – Columbia Records
Mejor R&B
- Bruno Mars, “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records
- Chris Brown, “It Depends/Obvious” – RCA Records
- Dave & Tems, “Raindance” – Neighbourhood Recordings/Capitol Records
- Justin Bieber, “YUKON” – Def Jam Recordings
- Kehlani, “Folded” – Atlantic Records
- Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis, “Is It a Crime” – Epic Records
Mejor alternativo
- Geese, “Taxes” – Partisan Records/Play It Again Sammgk & Fred Durst, “FIX UR FACE” – EST 19XX LLC/Interscope RecordsNoah Kahan, “The Great Divide” – Mercury RecordsOlivia Rodrigo, “the cure” – Geffen RecordsSOMBR, “Homewrecker” – SMB Music/Warner RecordsTame Impala, “Dracula” – Columbia Recordstwenty one pilots, “Drag Path” – Fueled By Ramen
Mejor dance
- Bebe Rexha & Faithless, “New Religion” – Bebe Rexha Music LLC/EMPIRE
- Harry Styles, “Aperture” – Columbia Records
- Lady Gaga & Doechii, “RUNWAY” – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records
- Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
- PinkPantheress, “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic RecordsSlayyyter, “DANCE…” – RECORDS/Columbia Records
- Tate McRae, “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records
Mejor Latino
- Anitta with Shakira, “Choka Choka” – Republic Records/UMLEBad Bunny, “NUEVAYoL” – Rimas EntertainmentFuerza Regida, “TU SANCHO” – Rancho Humilde/Street Mob Records/Sony Music US LatinKAROL G, “Papasito” – Bichota Records/Interscope RecordsRosalia featuring Yahritza Y Su Esencia, “La Perla” – Columbia RecordsRyan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA, “LA VILLA” – AWOO Corp./Sony Music US LatinShakira & Burna Boy, “Dai Dai” – Sony Music US Latin
Mejor K-pop
- BLACKPINK, “JUMP” – YG EntertainmentBTS, “SWIM” – BIGHIT MUSICCORTIS, “REDRED” – BIGHIT MUSICKATSEYE, “PINKY UP” – HYBE x Geffen RecordsLE SSERAFIM (featuring j-hope of BTS), “SPAGHETTI” – SOURCE MUSICLISA, “Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./RCA Records
Mejor country
- Ella Langley, “Choosin’ Texas” – Columbia Records
- Kacey Musgraves, “Dry Spell” – Lost Highway/Interscope Records
- Lainey Wilson, “Somewhere Over Laredo” – Broken Bow Records
- Luke Combs, “Back in the Saddle” – Columbia Nashville
- Shaboozey, “Cowgirl” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE
- Stella Lefty, “Boston” – Sandlot/Atlantic OutpostTucker Wetmore, “Brunette” – Back Blocks Music/Mercury Records
Mejor dirección
- Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
- Bruno Mars, “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records
- GENER8ION, “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music
- Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
- Sabrina Carpenter, “House Tour” – Island
- Taylor Swift, “Opalite” – Republic Records
Mejor dirección de arte
- Charli xcx, “SS26” – Atlantic Records
- Lady Gaga & Doechii, “RUNAWAY” – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records
- Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
- PinkPantheress, “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
- SOMBR, “My Body Isn’t Ready” – SMB Music/Warner Records
- Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
Mejor cinematografía
- A$AP Rocky, “PUNK ROCKY” – A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records
- Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
- LISA, “Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./RCA Records
- Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
- Shaboozey, “Cowgirl” – American Dogwood/EMPIRETaylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
Mejor edición
- Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
- Bruno Mars, “I Just Might” – Atlantic RecordsLISA, “Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./RCA Records
- Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
- Sabrina Carpenter, “House Tour” – Island
- Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
Mejor coreografía
- GENER8ION, “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music
- Harry Styles, “Dance No More” – Columbia Records
- KATSEYE, “PINKY UP” – HYBE x Geffen Records
- Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
- Tate McRae, “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records
- Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
Mejor efectos visuales
- Ariana Grande, “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
- JISOO X ZAYN, “Eyes Closed” – Warner Records
- Madonna, “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
- PinkPantheress, “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
- RAYE featuring Hans Zimmer, “Click Clack Symphony.” – Human Re Sources
- Taylor Swift, “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
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NoticiasInformación basada en hechos y verificada de primera mano por el reportero, o reportada y verificada por fuentes expertas.