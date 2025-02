US investor, inventor and philanthropist Bill Gates (C) speaks on stage during a conference of the Novo Nordisk Foundation Global Science Summit in Helsingoer, Denmark, on May 6, 2024. Novo Nordisk Foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Welcome Trust will each invest around 700 million kroner in a three-year project to promote global health. (Photo by Keld Navntoft / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT