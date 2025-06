Demonstrators protest against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in response to federal immigration operations in Chicago, Illinois, on June 10, 2025. The protest in Chicago and other cities comes in the wake of demonstrations triggered in Los Angeles, home to millions of foreign-born and Latino residents, after an intensification of US President Donald Trump's signature campaign to deport illegal migrants. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)

/

KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI