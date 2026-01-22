Escuchar
(2 min)
Los Premios Oscar 2026 se entregarán el domingo 15 de marzo.

Los Premios Oscar 2026 se entregarán el domingo 15 de marzo.

Resumen

Este resumen es generado por inteligencia artificial y revisado por la redacción.

Los Premios Oscar 2026 se entregarán el domingo 15 de marzo.
Los Premios Oscar 2026 se entregarán el domingo 15 de marzo.
/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY
Por Redacción EC

Se reveló el misterio. Este jueves salió a la luz la lista completa de nominados al Oscar, el premio de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias del Cine. Anunciado desde Hollywood, California, la gala destacó por las nominaciones a historias como “Una batalla tras otra” de Paul Thomas Anderson, “Marty Supremo” de Josh Safdie, etc.

Oscar 2026: “Las guerreras del K-pop” hace historia con su nominación a los premios
Cine

Oscar 2026: “Las guerreras del K-pop” hace historia con su nominación a los premios

Oscar 2026: la lista completa de nominados al premio de la Academia
Cine

Oscar 2026: la lista completa de nominados al premio de la Academia

“No necesitamos permiso para bailar”: cuando BTS abrió las puertas de su intimidad a las ARMY en documentales
Cine

“No necesitamos permiso para bailar”: cuando BTS abrió las puertas de su intimidad a las ARMY en documentales

Oscars 2026: ¿Qué películas han sido nominadas al Premio de la Academia?
Cine

Oscars 2026: ¿Qué películas han sido nominadas al Premio de la Academia?