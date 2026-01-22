Oscar 2026: la lista completa de nominados al premio de la Academia

Se reveló el misterio. Este jueves salió a la luz la lista completa de nominados al Oscar, el premio de la Academia de Artes y Ciencias del Cine. Anunciado desde Hollywood, California, la gala destacó por las nominaciones a historias como “Una batalla tras otra” de Paul Thomas Anderson, “Marty Supremo” de Josh Safdie, etc.
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Mejor música original
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Mejor corto de acción real
- Butcher’s Stain
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Jane Austen’s Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
Mejor corto animado
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
Mejor guion adaptado
- Bugonia, Will Tracy
- Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro
- Hamnet, Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell
- One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
- Train Dreams, Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
Mejor guion original
- Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow
- It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi & Script Collaborators
- Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
- Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt
- Sinners, Ryan Coogler
Mejor actor de reparto
- Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo, Sinners
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Mejor casting
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sinners
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
Mejor canción original
- “Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless
- “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters
- “Highest 2 Lowest” from Highest 2 Lowest
- “I Lied To You” from Sinners
- “Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi!
- “Train Dreams” from Train Dreams
Mejor película documental
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Mejor corto documental
- All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
Mejor película internacional
- The Secret Agent (Brasil)
- It Was Just an Accident (Francia)
- Sentimental Value (Noruega)
- Sirât (España)
- The Voice of Hind Rajab (Túnez)
Mejor película animada
- Arco
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Mejor edición
- F1, Stephen Mirrione
- Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
- One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen
- Sentimental Value, Olivier Bugge Coutté
- Sinners, Michael Shawver
Mejor diseño de producción
- Frankenstein, Tamara Deverell
- Hamnet, Fiona Crombie
- Marty Supreme, Jack Fisk
- One Battle After Another, Florencia Martin
- Sinners, Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne
Mejor cinematografía
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Mejor sonido
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirât
- Train Dreams
Mejores efectos visuales
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Sinners
Mejor actor
- Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Mejor actriz
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Director
- Chloé Zhao - Hamnet
- Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
- Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
- Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
- Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Mejor película
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams