Globos de oro 2026: la lista completa de ganadores

Teyana Taylor fue la primera ganadora de la noche en los Golden Globes 2026, esto por la película "Una batalla tras otra".

Resumen

Por Redacción EC

Es el premio que inicia la temporada. Los Golden Globes (Globos de oro) reconocen tanto al talento de la televisión como del cine, pero en el contexto actual es esto último lo que llama más la atención. De cara a las nominaciones al Óscar, se presume que estos ganadores pueden tener efecto en cómo vote la Academia del cine.

