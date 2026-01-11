Globos de oro 2026: la lista completa de ganadores

Teyana Taylor fue la primera ganadora de la noche en los Golden Globes 2026, esto por la película "Una batalla tras otra".
Resumen
Este resumen es generado por inteligencia artificial y revisado por la redacción.
Es el premio que inicia la temporada. Los Golden Globes (Globos de oro) reconocen tanto al talento de la televisión como del cine, pero en el contexto actual es esto último lo que llama más la atención. De cara a las nominaciones al Óscar, se presume que estos ganadores pueden tener efecto en cómo vote la Academia del cine.
Es el premio que inicia la temporada. Los Golden Globes (Globos de oro) reconocen tanto al talento de la televisión como del cine, pero en el contexto actual es esto último lo que llama más la atención. De cara a las nominaciones al Óscar, se presume que estos ganadores pueden tener efecto en cómo vote la Academia del cine.
A continuación, actualizaremos de manera constante la lista de ganadores de la noche.
GANADORES
CINE
Actriz de Reparto de Película
- Emily Blunt (“The Smashing Machine”)
- Elle Fanning (“Sentimental Value”)
- Ariana Grande (“Wicked: For Good”)
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (“Sentimental Value”)
- Amy Madigan (“Weapons”)
- Teyana Taylor (“Una batalla tras otra”) | GANADORA
Actor de Reparto de Película
- Benicio del Toro (“Una batalla tras otra”)
- Jacob Elordi (“Frankenstein”)
- Paul Mescal (“Hamnet”)
- Sean Penn (“Una batalla tras otra”)
- Adam Sandler (“Jay Kelly”)
- Stellan Skarsgård (“Sentimental Value”) | GANADOR
TELEVISIÓN
Actor en Serie de Drama
- Sterling K. Brown (“Paradise”)
- Diego Luna (“Andor”)
- Gary Oldman (“Slow Horses”)
- Mark Ruffalo (“Task”)
- Adam Scott (“Severance”)
- Noah Wyle (“The Pitt”) | GANADOR
.@selenagomez is here #GoldenGlobes🖤 pic.twitter.com/u4ML00nBRy— Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 12, 2026
CATEGORÍAS DE CINE
Mejor Película de Drama
- “Frankenstein” (Netflix)
- “Hamnet” (Focus Features)
- “It Was Just An Accident” (Neon)
- “The Secret Agent” (Neon)
- “Sentimental Value” (Neon)
- “Sinners” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Mejor Película Musical o Comedia
- “Blue Moon” (Sony Pictures Classics)
- “Bugonia” (Focus Features)
- “Marty Supreme” (A24)
- “No Other Choice” (Neon)
- “Nouvelle Vague” (Netflix)
- “Una batalla tras otra” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Mejor Película Animada
- “Arco” (Neon)
- “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – Infinity Castle" (Ufotable)
- “Elio” (Disney)
- “Las guerreras del k-pop” (Netflix)
- “Little Amélie or The Character of Rain” (GKIDS)
- “Zootopia 2″ (Disney)
Logro Cinematográfico y de Taquilla
- “Avatar: Fuego y Cenizas”
- “F1″
- “Las guerreras del k-pop”
- “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning"
- “Sinners”
- “Weapons”
- “Wicked: For Good”
- “Zootopia 2″
Mejor Película en Lengua No Inglesa
- “It Was Just An Accident” (FRANCIA)
- “No Other Choice” (COREA DEL SUR)
- “O agente secreto” (BRASIL)
- “Sentimental Value” (NORUEGA)
- “Sirāt” (ESPAÑA)
- “The Voice of Hind Rajab” (TÚNEZ)
Actriz en Película de Drama
- Jessie Buckley (“Hamnet”)
- Jennifer Lawrence (“Die My Love”)
- Renate Reinsve (“Sentimental Value”)
- Julia Roberts (“After the Hunt”)
- Tessa Thompson (“Hedda”)
- Eva Victor (“Sorry, Baby”)
Actor en Película de Drama
- Joel Edgerton (“Train Dreams”)
- Oscar Isaac (“Frankenstein”)
- Dwayne Johnson (“The Smashing Machine”)
- Michael B. Jordan (“Sinners”)
- Wagner Moura (“The Secret Agent”)
- Jeremy Allen White (“Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere”)
Actriz en Película de Musical o Comedia
- Rose Byrne (“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”)
- Cynthia Erivo (“Wicked: For Good”)
- Kate Hudson (“Song Sung Blue”)
- Chase Infiniti (“Una batalla tras otra”)
- Amanda Seyfried (“The Testament of Ann Lee”)
- Emma Stone (“Bugonia”)
Actor en Película de Musical o Comedia
- Timothée Chalamet (“Marty Supreme”)
- George Clooney (“Jay Kelly”)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (“Una batalla tras otras”)
- Ethan Hawke (“Blue Moon”)
- Lee Byung-Hun (“No Other Choice”)
- Jesse Plemons (“Bugonia”)
Mejor Dirección de Película
- Paul Thomas Anderson (“Una batalla tras otra”)
- Ryan Coogler (“Sinners”)
- Guillermo del Toro (“Frankenstein”)
- Jafar Panahi (“It Was Just An Accident”)
- Joachim Trier (“Sentimental Value”)
- Chloé Zhao (“Hamnet”)
Mejor Guion de Película
- Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
- Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
- Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
- Jafar Panahi (It Was Just An Accident)
- Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
- Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)
Mejor Banda Sonora
- Alexandre Desplat (“Frankenstein”)
- Ludwig Göransson (“Sinners”)
- Jonny Greenwood (“Una batalla tras otra”)
- Kangding Ray (“Sirāt”)
- Max Richter (“Hamnet”)
- Hans Zimmer (“F1″)
Mejor Canción Original
- “Dream As One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash
- “Golden” – Kpop Demon Hunters
- “I Lied to You” – Sinners
- “No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good
- “The Girl in the Bubble” – Wicked: For Good
- “Train Dreams” – Train Dreams
CATEGORÍAS DE TV
Mejor Serie de Drama
- “The Diplomat”
- “The Pitt”
- “Pluribus”
- “Severance”
- “Slow Horses”
- “The White Lotus”
Mejor Serie de Musical o Comedia
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “The Bear”
- “Hacks”
- “Nobody Wants This”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “The Studio”
Mejor Serie Limitada o Antología
- “Adolescence”
- “All Her Fault”
- “The Beast in Me”
- “Black Mirror”
- “Dying for Sex”
- “The Girlfriend”
Actriz en Serie de Drama
- Kathy Bates (“Matlock”)
- Britt Lower (“Severance”)
- Helen Mirren (“Mobland”)
- Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)
- Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”)
- Rhea Seehorn (“Pluribus”)
Actriz en Serie de Musical o Comedia
- Kristen Bell (“Nobody Wants This”)
- Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)
- Selena Gomez (“Only Murders in the Building”)
- Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)
- Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)
- Jean Smart (“Hacks”)
Actor en Serie de Musical o Comedia
- Adam Brody (“Nobody Wants This”)
- Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)
- Glen Powell (“Chad Powers”)
- Seth Rogen (“The Studio”)
- Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)
- Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)
Actriz en Serie Limitada o Telefilme
- Claire Danes (“The Beast in Me”)
- Rashida Jones (“Black Mirror”)
- Amanda Seyfried (“Long Bright River”)
- Sarah Snook (“All Her Fault”)
- Michelle Williams (“Dying for Sex”)
- Robin Wright (“The Girlfriend”)
Actor en Serie Limitada o Telefilme
- Jacob Elordi (“The Narrow Road to the Deep North”)
- Paul Giamatti (“Black Mirror”)
- Stephen Graham (“Adolescence”)
- Charlie Hunnam (“Monster: The Ed Gein Story”)
- Jude Law (“Black Rabbit”)
- Matthew Rhys (“The Beast in Me”)
Actriz de Reparto de Televisión
- Carrie Coon (“The White Lotus”)
- Erin Doherty (“Adolescence”)
- Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)
- Catherine O’Hara (“The Studio”)
- Parker Posey (“The White Lotus”)
- Aimee Lou Wood (“The White Lotus”)
Actor de Reparto de Televisión
- Owen Cooper (“Adolescence”)
- Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)
- Walton Goggins (“The White Lotus”)
- Jason Isaacs (“The White Lotus”)
- Tramell Tillman (“Severance”)
- Ashley Walters (“Adolescence”)
Mejor Stand-Up en Televisión
- Bill Maher
- Brett Goldstein
- Kevin Hart
- Kumail Nanjiani
- Ricky Gervais
- Sarah Silverman
Mejor Podcast
- Armchair Expert
- Call Her Daddy
- Good Hang with Amy Poehler
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- SmartLess
- Up First