Los Globos de Oro, la gala más importante del cine y la TV después de los Oscar y el Emmy, revelaron este 11 de noviembre a sus nominados y, como era de esperarse, “Barbie” y “Oppenheimer”, de las películas más taquilleras este 2023, brillaron entre los nominados en las categorías de cine. En el apartado de televisión, las series “The Last of Us”, “Succession” y “The Crown” fueron las que más se destacaron.

El comediante Cedric the Entertainer y el actor Wilmer Valderrama fueron los encargados de hacer el anuncio de las nominaciones para la 81 gala de los Golden Globe Awards. “Barbie” es la película más nominada con 9 postulaciones, seguida inmediatamente por “Oppenheimer”, que postula en 8 categorías. Las cintas “Killers of the Flower Moon” y “Poor Things” les siguen con 7 nominaciones cada una.

La temporada final de “Succession” se impuso como la más nominada en las categorías de televisión con 9 postulaciones. Seguida por “The Bear” y “Only Murders in the Building”, con 5 nominaciones cada una.

La ceremonia de los Globos de Oro 2024 se realizará el 7 de enero del próximo año. De momento, se desconoce quién será el conductor del evento. De acuerdo a CNN, Chris Rock, Ali Wong y Will Arnett están entre los posibles conductores.

El anuncio de nominados a los Globos de Oro se pudo ver por streaming a través de CBS, canal oficial del evento en los Estados Unidos, y por Paramount+ (plataforma oficial para el Reino Unido).

Dónde ver el anuncio de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2024

Los Globos de Oro 2024 se pudieron seguir vía streaming a través de CBS en este enlace y en YouTube a través de la transmisión oficial de CBS News.

Puedes revivir el anuncio en vivo a través de este enlace:

Lista completa de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2024 :

Categorías de Televisión :

Mejor serie de drama

“1923″ (Paramount+)

”The Crown” (Netflix)

”The Diplomat” (Netflix)

”The Last of Us” (HBO)

”The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

“Succession” (HBO)

Mejor actor- Serie de drama

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”

Kieran Culkin — “Succession”

Jeremy Strong — “Succession”

Brian Cox — “Succession”

Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”

Dominic West — “The Crown”

Mejor actriz- Serie de drama

Helen Mirren — “1923″

Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook — “Succession”

Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”

Emma Stone — “The Curse”

Mejor actor de reparto- Serie

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Billy Cruddup, “The Morning Show”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Mejor actriz de reparto- Serie de TV

Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Abby Elliott, “The Bear”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Mejor serie musical o de comedia

“The Bear” (FX)

”Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

”Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

”Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

”Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Barry” (HBO)

Mejor actriz –De Serie de comedia o musical

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Mejor actor –De Serie de comedia o musical

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Mejor serie de edición limitada

“Beef”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“All the Light We Cannot See”

“Fellow Travelers”

“Fargo”

Mejor actriz- Serie de edición limitada

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Love and Death”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”

Mejor actor- Serie de edición limitada

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Sam Claflin, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

Woody Harrelson, “White House Plumbers”

Categorías de Cine:

Mejor película- Drama

“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

”Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

“Maestro” (Netflix)

”Past Lives” (A24)

”The Zone of Interest” (A24)

”Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)

Mejor película- Comedia o musical

“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)

”Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)

”American Fiction” (MGM)

”The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

”May December” (Netflix)

“Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Mejor director

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song — “Past Lives”

Mejor actor- Película drama

Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”

Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”

Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Colman Domingo — “Rustin”

Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers”

Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”

Mejor actriz- Película drama

Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”

Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”

Annette Bening — “Nyad”

Greta Lee — “Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”

Mejor actor de reparto- Película drama

Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”

Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”

Charles Melton — “May December”

Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”

Mejor actriz de reparto- Película drama

Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”

Jodie Foster — “Nyad”

Julianne Moore — “May December”

Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”

Mejor actriz de película de comedia o musical

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Natalie Portman, “May December”

Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”

Alma Pöysti, “Fallen Leaves”

Jennifer Lawrence, “No Hard Feelings”

Mejor actor de película de comedia o musical

Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”

Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”

Matt Damon — “Air”

Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”

Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”

Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”

Mejor banda sonora de película

Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”

Robbie Robertson, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Mica Levi, “The Zone of Interest”

Daniel Pemberton, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Jerskin Fendrix, “Poor Things”

Joe Hisaishi, “The Boy and the Heron”

Mejor película de lengua extranjera

“Anatomy of a Fall” (Francia)

“The Zone of Interest” (Reino Unido)

“Society of the Snow” (España)

“Fallen Leaves” (Finlandia)

“Past Lives” (Estados Unidos)

“Io capitano” (Italia)

Mejor canción original de película

“What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Finneas (from “Barbie”)

“Dance the Night” by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (from “Barbie”)

Addicted to Romance” by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (from “She Came to Me”)

“Road to Freedom” by Lenny Kravitz (from “Rustin”)

“Peaches” by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (from “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”)

“I’m Just Ken” by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (from “Barbie”)

Mejor película- Animación

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Wish”

“Suzume”

Mejor guion

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, “Barbie”

Tony McNamara, “Poor Things”

Celine Song, “Past Lives”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”

¿Cuándo y cómo ver la gala de los Globos de Oro 2024?

Con la entrega de los Globos de Oro 2024 inicia oficialmente la temporada de premios. La ceremonia se realizará el domingo 7 de enero desde las 8 hasta las 11 p.m. (horario de la zona ET).

El evento se transmitirá inmediatamente después de los partidos de la NFL en la cadena CBS. Los Golden Globes se podrá ver también en streaming vía Paramount+ y en el app de la CBS.